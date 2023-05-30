100 film da non perdere su Amazon Prime Video – Lista aggiornata a maggio 2023
Scopri i migliori 100 film da non perdere su Amazon Prime Video, in questa lista aggiornata a maggio 2023. Da avvincenti thriller a commedie irresistibili, questa lista curata ti guiderà attraverso una selezione imperdibile di film disponibili in streaming. Sia che tu sia un amante del cinema d’autore o dei grandi successi di Hollywood, troverai sicuramente qualcosa che soddisferà i tuoi gusti. Preparati a immergerti in storie coinvolgenti e ad aggiungere nuovi titoli alla tua lista dei film da vedere assolutamente.
Ecco la lista:
100 – “Rocky” – 1976 – Drammatico/Sportivo – 1h 59m
99 – “Trafficanti” – 2016 – Guerra/Commedia – 1h 54m
98 – “E.T. l’extra-terrestre” – 1982 – Fantascienza/Avventura – 1h 55m
97 – “Troy” – 2004 – Guerra/Avventura – 3h 16m
96 – “Smetto quando voglio” – 2014 – Commedia/Giallo – 1h 45m
95 – “The Nice Guys” – 2016 – Azione/Commedia – 1h 56m
94 – “Million Dollar Baby” – 2004 – Drammatico/Sportivo – 2h 12m
93 – “La casa di Jack” – 2018 – Thriller/Horror – 2h 35m
92 – “The Millionaire” – 2008 – Drammatico/Romantico – 2h
91 – “Mr. Ove” – 2015 – Drammatico/Romantico – 1h 56m
90 – “Vicini di casa” – 2022 – Commedia – 1h 23m
89 – “Il discorso del re” – 2010 – Drammatico/Storico – 1h 58m
88 – “Barry Seal” – 2017 – Giallo/Azione – 1h 55m
87 – “Under the Silver Lake” – 2018 – Mystery/Thriller – 2h 19m
86 – “Moschettieri del re – La penultima missione” – Commedia/Avventura – 1h 49m
85 – “L’odio” – 1995 – Giallo/Drammatico – 1h 38m
84 – “Shark – Il primo squalo” – 2018 – Fantascienza/Azione – 1h 53m
83 – “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” – 2021 – Azione/Avventura – 4h 2m
82 – “Mulholland Drive” – 2001 – Mystery/Thriller – 2h 27m
81 – “L’uomo senza sonno” – 2004 – Thriller/Dramma – 1h 41m
80 – “Il collezionista di ossa” – 1999 – Thriller/Giallo – 1h 58m
79 – “Anna” – 2019 – Azione/Thriller – 1h 59m
78 – “Fargo” – 1996 – Giallo/Thriller – 1h 38m
77 – “Argentina, 1985” – Drammatico/Giudiziario – 2h 20m
76 – “Scarface” – 1983 – Giallo/Drammatico – 2h 50m
75 – “L’uomo che vide l’infinito” – 2015 – Drammatico – 1h 48m
74 – “1917” – 2019 – Guerra/Drammatico – 2019 – 1h 59m
73 – “Suicide Squad” – 2016 – Azione/Avventura – 2h 10m
72 – “Nostalgia” – 2022 – Drammatico – 1h 57m
71 – “L’angelo del male – Brightburn” – 2019 – Horror/Thriller – 1h 30m
70 – “Jurassic Park” – 1993 – Fantascienza/Avventura – 2h 7m
69 – “Sulle ali dell’onore” – 2022 – Guerra/Azione – 2h 19m
68 – “Shrek” – 2001 – Commedia/Animazione – 1h 30m
67 – “Il sapore del successo” – 2015 – Drammatico/Commedia – 1h 41m
66 – “Donnie Darko” – 2001 – Fantascienza/Fantasy – 1h 53m
65 – “La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge” – 2016 – Guerra/Drammatico – 2h 19m
64 – “Interstate 60” – 2002 – Commedia/Avventura – 1h 56m
63 – “Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale” – 2001 – Fantasy/Avventura – 2h 32m
62 – “Arancia meccanica” – 1971 – Drammatico/Giallo – 2h 16m
61 – “Into the Wild – Nelle terre selvagge” – 2007 – Drammatico/Avventura – 2h 28m
60 – “Velluto blu” – Mystery/Giallo – 2h
59 – “Una notte da leone” – Commedia – 1h 40m
58 – “Perfetti sconosciuti” – Commedia/Drammatico – 1h 37m
57 – “Split” – 2016 – Thriller/Horror – 1h 57m
56 – “Questione di tempo” – 2013 – Romantico/Fantasy – 2h 3m
55 – “C’era una volta in America” – 1984 – Giallo/Drammatico – 4h 11m
54 – “Ritorno al futuro” – 1985 – Fantascienza/Avventura – 1h 56m
53 – “Brothers” – 2009 – Guerra/Drammatico – 1h 45m
52 – “Animali notturni” – 2016 – Thriller/Drammatico – 1h 56m
51 – “Il favoloso mondo di Amélie” – 2001 – Romantico/Commedia – 2h 2m
50 – “Burning – L’amore brucia” – 2018 – Mystery/Drammatico – 2h 28m
49 – “Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo” – 2018 – Animazione/Azione – 1h 40m
48 – “L’uomo d’acciaio” – 2013 – Azione/Avventura – 2h 23m
47 – “Il grande Lebowski” – 1998 – Commedia/Giallo – 1h 57m
46 – “Cena con delitto – Knives Out” – 2019 – Mystery/Commedia – 2h 10m
45 – “The Imitation Game” – 2014 – Guerra/Drammatico – 1h 54m
44 – “Scappa – Get Out” – 2017 – Horror/Thriller – 1h 44m
43 – “Gone Girl – L’amore bugiardo” – 2014 – Thriller/Mystery – 2h 29m
42 – “Your Name” – 2016 – Romantico/Animazione – 1h 52m
41 – “Il ladro di orchidee” – 2002 – Drammatico/Commedia – 1h 54m
40 – “Licorice Pizza” – 2021 – Romantico/Commedia – 2h 13m
39 – “American Psycho” – 2000 – Horror/Thriller – 1h 42m
38 – “Il Signore degli Anelli – La Compagnia dell’Anello” – 2001 – Fantasy/Avventura 2h 58m
37 – “Io e mio fratello” – 2023 – Commedia/Romantico – 1h 47m
36 – “La grande scommessa” – 2015 – Drammatico/Commedia – 2h 10m
35 – “Se mi lasci ti cancello” – 2004 – Romantico/Fantascienza – 1h 48m
34 – “Taxi Driver” – 1976 – Drammatico/Giallo – 1h 54m
33 – “Il sacrificio del cervo sacro” – 2017 – Thriller/Horror – 2h 1m
32 – “Il gladiatore” – 2000 – Avventura/Azione – 2h 35m
31 – “No Time to Die” – 2021 – Azione/Thriller – 2h 43m
30 – “Lei” – 2013 – Romantico/Fantascienza – 2h 6m
29 – “John Wick 3” – 2019 – Azione/Thriller – 2h 11m
28 – “Warrior” – 2011 – Azione/Drammatico – 2h 20m
27 – “Una donna promettente” – 2020 – Thriller/Giallo – 1h 53m
26 – “Old Boy” – 2003 – Mystery/Azione – 2h
25 – “Inception” – 2010 – Azione/Fantascienza – 2h 28m
24 – “The Departed – Il bene e il male” – 2006 – Giallo/Drammatico – 2h 31m
23 – “Seven” – 1995 – Giallo/Mystery – 2h 7m
22 – “Bastardi senza gloria” – 2009 – Guerra/Azione – 2h 33m
21 – “La ragazza di Stillwater” – 2021 – Drammatico/Giallo – 2h 20m
20 – “Io sono nessuno” – 2021 – Azione/Thriller – 1h 32m
19 – “Fight Club” – 1999 – Thriller/Drammatico – 2h 19m
18 – “John Wick 2” – 2017 – Azione/Thriller – 2h 2m
17 – “Siccità” – 2022 – Commedia/Fantascienza – 1h 37m
16 – “Shutter Island” – 2010 – Thriller/Mystery – 2h 18m
15 – “La stranezza” -2022 – Commedia drammatica/Storico – 1h 43m
14 – “John Wick” – 2014 – Azione/Thriller – 1h 41m
13 – “The Gentlemen” – 2019 – Giallo/Azione – 1h 53m
12 – “Midsommar – Il villaggio dei dannati” – 2019 – Horror/Thriller – 2h 51m
11 – “Uno splendido disastro” – 2023 – Drammatico/Romantico – 1h 45m
10 – “Bones and All” – 2022 – Romantico/Horror – 2h 10m
9 – “Fast & Furious 9” – 2021 – Azione/Avventura – 2h 15m
8 – “Il giorno sbagliato” – 2020 – Thriller/Azione – 1h 30m
7 – “Train to Busan” – 2016 – Horror/Azione – 1h 58m
6 – “Il grande giorno” – 2022 – Commedia – 1h 30m
5 – “Detachment – Il distacco” – 2011 – Drammatico – 1h 40m
4 – “Bullet Train” – 2022 – Azione/Commedia – 2h 6m
3 – “The Fabelmans” – 2022 – Drammatico – 2h 31m
2 – “Air – La storia del grande salto” – 2023 – Drammatico – 1h 52m
1 – “Le otto montagne” – 2022 – Drammatico – 2h 27m
